Lucy Barger, 101, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born Dec. 13, 1919, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Ernest and Myrtle (Elberson) Haney.
Lucy was preceded in death by her children, Eunice King, Robert Barger; parents; brothers, Ralph, Kapp; sisters, Ethel, and Mildred.
Survivors include her children, Sandra McDonell, St. Joseph, Scott Lewis (Roxanne), Washington; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
