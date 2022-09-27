Barger, Evelyn 1932-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Evelyn "Kitsy" Barger passed away with her family by her side, at home in Wathena, Kansas. Kitsy went to heaven on Sept. 26, 2022. She was born May 17, 1932, in Wathena, to the late Ruth and Frank Shalz. She married Louis (Roy) Barger on June 23, 1956, in Troy, Kansas.
Kitsy was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Francis, Leon, Richard, Jim, Bernard, Don and Gary; her three sisters, Eileen, Dorothy and Shirley.
She is survived by her husband, Roy; her children, Frank, John, Doug (Pam), Joe (Laura) and Judy (Grant) Thomas; grandchildren, Megan (Josh), Blaine, Brett (Lindsey), Colton, Chandler, Chandler (Steven), Peyton (Doug), and Reegan; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Jaycee, Evie and George.
Kitsy was a loving wife, mom and "Emo". She was an excellent cook. She loved playing any kind of cards, especially Pitch. She worked at Mead for 27 years. Kitsy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic church in Wathena, and belonged to the Altar Society of St. Joseph's Parish.
Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Wathena, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wathena.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials can be made to St. Jude's or the NEK Hospice.
A special thank you to Wathena Rehabilitation Center and to Mosaic Hospital for the special care given to her.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
