Barger, Evelyn 1932-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Evelyn "Kitsy" Barger passed away with her family by her side, at home in Wathena, Kansas. Kitsy went to heaven on Sept. 26, 2022. She was born May 17, 1932, in Wathena, to the late Ruth and Frank Shalz. She married Louis (Roy) Barger on June 23, 1956, in Troy, Kansas.

Kitsy was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Francis, Leon, Richard, Jim, Bernard, Don and Gary; her three sisters, Eileen, Dorothy and Shirley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.