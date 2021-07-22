MARYVILLE, Mo. -David Duane Barger, 55, of Maryville, passed away in St. Joseph on Monday, July 19, 2021.
David was born in Maryville, on Jan. 8, 1966, to Richard D. and Nancy Kaye (Treese) Barger.
Survivors: daughter, Maggie (Craig Welshon) Barger, Kansas City, Missouri; his parents; sister, Paula (Steve) Holtman, Conception, Missouri; brother, Paul (Donna) Barger, Brookfield, Missouri; three nephews: Matthew, Adam and Alex Holtman; five nieces: Jayme DeVoy, Abby Wilkerson, Katie and Claire Barger and Melissa Jensen.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed to his daughter, Maggie Barger, the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
