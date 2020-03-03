Barger, Carl E. 1925-2020

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Staff Sgt. Carl Edwin Barger, 94, Bullhead City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 6, 1925, in rural Oklahoma.

Carl married Marilyn MacDonald, Sept. 2, 1956.

He enlisted in the Army in 1946.

In 1947, he became part of one of the nation's first Air Force, spending time in Korea and earning a bronze star. He retired in 1967, from the Air Force Security Police.

Carl was preceded in death by: his parents; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: Marilyn, of the home; sons, Wayne and wife, Trenity, Edwin and William Barger; grandchildren: Josh Barger (Ava), Sierra Collins (Sean), Lukas Anderson and Treten Marschel; and five great-grandchildren.

Natural Farewell: under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.