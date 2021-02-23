Barbosa, Damacio T. 1961-2021 Buda, Texas

BUDA, Texas - Damacio "Dom" Tomas Barbosa, 59, beloved husband, father, son, and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on Feb. 14, 2021. He entered this world on July 29, 1961, in St. Joseph, born to Faustino and Antonia "Toni" Barbosa.

In his hometown of St. Joseph, while attending St. Patrick's Catholic School and Bishop LeBlanc Catholic High School, he was known as "Donald". This was a very meaningful time in his life, making lifelong friends who he stayed in contact with, even after moving to Texas.

After graduating high school, he attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas and studied architecture. The next summer he and a cousin visited Austin, Texas. Dom earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Southwest Texas State University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts. He also studied Graphic Design. Later he earned a Masters Degree from John Paul Catholic College in Biblical Theology. He worked in the Information Technology field with the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years.

In 1998 he had his eye on a fellow IRS employee. After getting to know each other, they discovered they never wanted to part. Soon they were planning a wedding and Dom married the love of his life, Pauline Barbosa, on Nov. 12, 1999. He was a man of many passions. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, drawing, developing his relationship with Jesus Christ, spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, reading and of course the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a strong and calm presence to all that knew him. He was known for openly helping anyone regardless of the situation and for offering them a glimpse of God's kindness through his actions. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Dom is preceded in death by his mother, Antonia "Toni" Barbosa.

He is survived by his father, Faustino "Faus" Barbosa; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Barbosa; wife, Pauline Barbosa; daughter, Melanie Soto and her children, Luke, Jaxon, Ryan and daughter Alyx; daughter, Sara Meyette, her husband Shawn, and their children, Carter, McKinzie and Samantha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or charity of your choice.

A private family service will be held to celebrate his life. Please visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com to view Dom's tribute page and leave your thoughts for the family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.