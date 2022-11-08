Paul Kenneth "Kenny" Barber of St. Joseph died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was 82 years old.

Kenny was born a true patriot on the Fourth of July, 1940 to the late Dixie Blanche Barber- Hess and Lloyd Mast Barber. After graduating from Smithville, Missouri, high school, Kenny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, started a family, then spent a successful 27-year career with Belger Cartage Services, Inc., in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 41 and the Smithville American Legion Post 58.

