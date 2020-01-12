Mary Ann Barber, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Harrison County, Missouri, daughter of Eunice Faye and William Barber.

Her early years were spent in New Hampton, Missouri, and moved to St. Joseph in 1967.

She graduated from Central High School, class of 1975 and attended Missouri Western State College.

She married Jack Bidding and to this union she had two children, Jessica and Gabe.

She loved nature, especially plants and animals, exercise, and Jesus.

She also enjoyed the Native American and Ancient Egyptian cultures.

She was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by: father, William Barber; mother, Eunice Faye Findley Deatherage.

Survivors include: her daughter, Jessica Faun Mann and her husband Steve Mann, of St Joseph; son, Gabe Bidding of St Joseph; five granddaughters: Jazmin and Solana Rivera, Sasha and Julia Mann and Evelyn Faye Bidding; sisters, Jan Lipira of St. Joseph, and Cynthia Barber of Cameron, Missouri; nephews, Angelo Lipira of Portland, Oregon and Jeffrey Hartschen of St. Joseph; nieces, Jennifer Yarnell of St. Joseph and Emily Skalski of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Funeral services will 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Rosary to be recited at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, by Father Sturm.

Ms. Barber will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to the Mary Ann Barber Memorial Fund, care of: Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.