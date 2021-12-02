James "Jim" Allen Barber, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Aug. 12, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Cecelia and Emmett Barber. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1964, and worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America retiring after 45 years of service as a Machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, tinkering with electronic, hanging out at Betty's with his buddies Frank Yurkovich, and Albert Mears. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Kay Barber; his parents; a brother, Jerry Barber; and sister, Sharon Crawford.
Survivors include three children: Douglas Barber, Shelley Atkins (Chris Martinez) Atkins, and Michael (Tiffany) Barber all of Saint Joseph; four grandsons, Wade (Victoria) Atkins, Tyler and Owen Barber, and Caulin Atkins; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, and Kannon.
The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's hospital.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
