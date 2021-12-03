Barber, Bob Kansas City, Mo.

Bob Barber
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Bob Barber, 61, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 1, 2021.
Survived by children, Amanda Barber, Nicholas Barber, Ryan Barber, Stacia (T.J.) Diaz and Anthony (Peter) Simsheuser; grandchildren, Nick, Austin, Juliana, and Aiden; his mother, Jeanie Barber; brothers, Jim (Diane) Barber and Mike (Suzie) Barber; sister, Michele (John) Herpel.
Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Bob Barber, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
