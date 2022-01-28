Berniece Barber
GRANT CITY, Mo. - Berniece Barber, 96, Grant City, Missouri, and former resident of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 23, 2022.
Survivors: daughter-in- law, Karla Parman; granddaughter, Lora Lee Potter; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two step-daughters.
Graveside Service and Burial: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions: Grandview or Groom Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Berniece Barber, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.