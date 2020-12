Barbara Stitzer 1948-2020

FALLS CITY, Neb. - Barbara Stitzer, 95, Falls City, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at Falls City. She was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Los Angeles, California, to Raymond and Carmen Spurgin.

She married Wilbur Stitzer in 1948 at Falls City. He passed away Nov. 4, 1988.

Barbara is survived by son, Mark (Roxann), Salem Nebraska; sister, Aleda (Marvin) White, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Brooke (Brian) Adam, Lincoln Nebraska, Shaina Souza, Loveland, Colorado, and Kylie Stitzer, Littleton, Colorado; niece, Linda (Danny) McCulloch, Dyersburg Tennessee; nephew, Dan White, St. Joseph; great-granddaughters, Baylee and Brynlee Adam, Lincoln, Laila and Emily Souza, Loveland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Blake.

Honorary pallbearers: Charles and Dan Gruber, Brian Adam, Jerry Jeschke, Dan White and Danny McCulloch.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Steele Cemetery.

Open visitation and viewing will begin on Wednesday afternoon at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home in Falls City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.