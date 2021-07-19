Barbara C. Radley
1926 – 2021
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — Barbara C. Radley, formerly of Oregon, Missouri passed away at her Higginsville, Missouri, home on July 15, 2021.
Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at New Point Christian Church.
Family visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary is available at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
