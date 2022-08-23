Banton, Richard L. 1959-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Richard Lee Blanton, 63, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.

Richard was born on June 16, 1959 in St. Joseph to Floyd and Betty (Wineinger) Blanton Jr. He moved to Troy in 1980 from St. Joseph. Richard worked for Doniphan County as the courthouse custodian for over 20 years, retiring in June of 2022.

