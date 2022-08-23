Banton, Richard L. 1959-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Richard Lee Blanton, 63, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.
Richard was born on June 16, 1959 in St. Joseph to Floyd and Betty (Wineinger) Blanton Jr. He moved to Troy in 1980 from St. Joseph. Richard worked for Doniphan County as the courthouse custodian for over 20 years, retiring in June of 2022.
He was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas
Richard married Sue Taylor on Oct. 2, 1982, in Troy. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Additional survivors include his son, Anthony Taylor, of St. Joseph; father, Floyd Blanton Jr. (Donna) of Wathena, Kansas; grandchildren, Kylee Lewallen, of St. Joseph, Caitlyn Taylor, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, Hayden Taylor of Clarinda, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Cordelia, Ryder and Leo; sisters, Debbie Gillispie, of Elwood, Kansas, Terry Verbick of Faucett, Missouri, and Bobbie Thompson, of St. Joseph.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, in Wathena. Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorials: family requests memorials to either American Heart Association or the Christ Lutheran Church
