Banta, Jeffery 1959-2021

Jeffery Banta, 61, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. He was born March 26, 1959, in Houston, Texas, son of Evelyn and John Banta, Jr. He married Candy Wilkerson on June 2, 2001.

Jeff worked as a Diesel Mechanic. His hobbies included fishing and hunting.

Jeffery was preceded in death his parents and brother, John Banta, III.

Survivors include, wife, Candy Banta, of St Joseph; daughters, Teresa (Mitch) McDonald, of King City, Missouri, Catherine (Chris) Robertson of Kansas City, Missouri, Amy (Josh) Coddington of Ravanna, Missouri, Amanda (Matt) Grove of Lees Summit, Missouri, Samantha Henry of Platte City, Missouri; brothers, Jim (Johnnie) Banta of Fredericksburg, Texas, Jesse (Becky) Banta of Santa Fe, Texas; sister, Jaenae (Dave) Coppel of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Hunter, Evelyn, Skie, Teigin, Makaill, Jace, Mya, Palmer, Dayton.

Mr. Banta has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.