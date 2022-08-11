Banks, Todd L. 1964-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Todd Lynn Banks, age 57, was born Oct. 28, 1964, to Lee Morris Banks and Betty Jane (Backhaus) Banks and passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.
Todd grew up in Stewartsville, Missouri, and is a graduate of Stewartsville High School. He married Leeanna (Wuerfele) on Oct. 14, 1995, at Freeman Chapel Church in Stewartsville. Todd worked many years at Altec Industries Inc.
Todd was an avid outdoorsman who loved traveling to Minnesota. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking rides to look for wildlife, and chocolate malts. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
Todd is proceeded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Leeanna, of the home; children, Matthew (Jacquelyne) Banks, Leesa Farr (John Gilpin), Jeff (Alicia) Wuerfele; brothers, Jim (Gayle) Banks, Randy Banks; sisters, Geraldine (Bill) McGee, Karen McQueen; grandchildren, Tyler, Bergundee, Trenton, Wyatt, Taylor, Paige, and Mati; great-grandchildren, Carter and Maverick (due in December); many other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Gaylon Whitmer officiating. Christian burial will follow at the Old School Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, Aug. 11, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers/if desired, contributions in Todd's honor may be made to The Animal Shelter and Rescue.
