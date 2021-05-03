Penny Allene Banks, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday April 27, 2021.

She was born Nov. 20, 1960, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Evelyn and Robert Daniels.

She graduated from Central High School and worked as an LPN at several local health care centers.

Penny cherished her children and especially her grandchildren. She devoted her life to taking care of her son, she had a huge loving heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: daughters: Kayla Vandever, Jamie Lovelady, Johnna Williams; sons, Jonden Williams and Jarrett Sill; grandchildren: Jociana, Alexis, Faith, Gavin, Jonivin, Lia, Hadley, Braysen, Ava Jazalynn, Austin, Lyric; sisters: Kay Johnston, Pam L. Anderson, Judy Harris; and a brother, Bobby Daniels.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday May 8, 2021, with memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She has been cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.