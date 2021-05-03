Penny Allene Banks, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday April 27, 2021.
She was born Nov. 20, 1960, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Evelyn and Robert Daniels.
She graduated from Central High School and worked as an LPN at several local health care centers.
Penny cherished her children and especially her grandchildren. She devoted her life to taking care of her son, she had a huge loving heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: daughters: Kayla Vandever, Jamie Lovelady, Johnna Williams; sons, Jonden Williams and Jarrett Sill; grandchildren: Jociana, Alexis, Faith, Gavin, Jonivin, Lia, Hadley, Braysen, Ava Jazalynn, Austin, Lyric; sisters: Kay Johnston, Pam L. Anderson, Judy Harris; and a brother, Bobby Daniels.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday May 8, 2021, with memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
She has been cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.