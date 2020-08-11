Banks, Dian R. 1950-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Dian Rose Banks was born in Oregon, Missouri, on April 14, 1950 to Chester and Mary Ellen (Stull) Ott.

Dian graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph in 1968, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, in 1992.

She held a doctorate in psychology, and was employed as a social worker for the State of Missouri. She also worked for Catholic Charities and Preferred Family Healthcare.

Dian was a member of the Missouri Addiction Counselors Association. She was on the board of directors, and served as president for two years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Stephanie Kay McElwee.

Survivors include: her sons, Billy (Marsha) Banks of Liberty, Missouri, and Chester Lee Banks of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tyler Banks, Latisha Banks, Stormy McElwee, and Cole Smith; and three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dwight (Shirley) Ott and Donna (David) Huffman, all of St. Joseph.

Family visitation: Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Private family inurnment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left atwww.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.