Banks, Dian 1950-2020

Dian Rose Banks, St. Joseph, passed away on her 70th birthday, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was born in Oregon, Missouri, on April 14, 1950.

She graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, in 1968, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, in 1992.

She held a doctorate in psychology and was employed as a social worker for the State of Missouri. She also worked for Catholic Charities and Preferred Family Healthcare.

Dian was a member of the Missouri Addiction Counselors Association. She was on the board of directors, and served as president for two years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Chester and Mary Ellen (Stull) Ott; and her daughter, Stephanie Kay McElwee.

Survivors include: her sons, Billy (Marsha) Banks, of Liberty, Missouri, and Chester Lee Banks, of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Tyler Banks, Latisha Banks, Stormy McElwee and Cole Smith; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dwight (Shirley) Ott and Donna (David) Huffman, all of St. Joseph.

Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, in Oregon.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.