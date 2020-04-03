Balsamo Jr., John S. 1933-2020

John S. Balsamo Jr., 86, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

He was born July 25, 1933.

John married Roxana (Ruff) Balsamo, Oct. 17, 1952.

She preceded him in death Jan. 21, 2017.

John's favorite hobby was fishing. He enjoyed the last few years fishing on lake of the Ozarks with his best fishing buddy, Jim Adkins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, John and Helen (Snipes) Balsamo; and wife, Roxana Balsamo.

Survivors include: his daughter, Renee Balsamo (Jim Adkins), of Lincoln, Missouri; John S. Balsamo III "Jay" (Renee Clark), of St. Joseph; grandson, Brandon Balsamo; and great-grandson, Tatum Tovey, of St. Joseph.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.