Bally, Edward C. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Edward Christian Bally 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at home.He was born Nov. 2, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Gwendolyn & Earl Bally.He graduated from Benton High school. He worked at VanAm Tool as a machinist.Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Fred Bally.He is survived by: wife, Linda Bally; sons, Floyd (Amy) Bally, and Jimmy Bally; grandchildren, Chloe (Rob) Haynes, and Jaelob Bally; and two great-grandchildren.Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
