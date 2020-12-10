Rosalie Ballard, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at a local health care center. She was born May 9, 1933, in St. Joseph, daughter of Velma and Melvin Amos. She attended Floyd School.

She married William Ballard Sr. on Dec. 20, 1951. Rosalie's hobbies included bowling, cooking, crocheting and playing card games. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Ballard, Sr.,brothers, Billy Sr., Woodie, Eddie, Dennis, Charles "Baldy", Ronnie, Melvin Jr, sisters, Patricia Amos, Dorothy Amos, Velma "Squirt" Wilfong; daughter-in-law, Juanita Ballard; and great-granddaughter, Emilee Rose Williams.

Survivors include children, Judy (Randy) Whiting of St Joseph, Bill (Nancy) Ballard of Conway, Arkansas, and Roger Ballard of St. Joseph; brother, Leonard "Butch" (Joyce) Amos of St. Joseph, sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Cook of St. Joseph, Juanita "Toad" Timmons of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Randy (Tina) Whiting, Stacey (Matthew) Bell, Morgan (Alex) Williams, Anna (Billy) Henley; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Madilyn Whiting and Brandon Henley; great-great-granddaughter, Adee Henley.

Private Family Funeral Services with public livestreaming at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Pickerel officiating, Guestbook and Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Parkinson's Foundation, Ronald McDonald Charities or Second Harvest Food Bank.

Online livestreaming, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.