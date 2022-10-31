Ballard, Leo 1941-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 31, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leo "Pete" Ballard, 81, of St. Joseph, died Friday Oct. 28, 2022. He was born June 8, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of late Gladys and Leo Ballard.Preceded in death by: wife, Bonnie Ballard; parents; sisters, Sharon Cook and Rosalie Ellsworth.Survivors: daughters: Kim (William) Ellsworth, Kellee (Mark) Gromowski, Kitty (Gary) Kerns and Leatha Littlejohn; a son, Art Ballard; sister, Linda (Max) Miller.Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.Memorials are requested to the Pete Ballard Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Care Bonnie Ballard Rosalie Ellsworth Leo Ballard Cremation Memorial × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 31, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 29, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesAlleged Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theoriesAnother fire station is up for saleWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentarySt. Joseph residents go all out for HalloweenVacant lot at 36th and Mitchell to see updates in 2023New bike shop set to open doors in upcoming weeksSJSD: 'Safety is of utmost importance' after ex-counselor's convictionFrederick Avenue sees business revitalizationWin or go home: Teams face off in first week of postseasonMan dies after Friday afternoon crash
