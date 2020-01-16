Elizabeth Ballard, 57, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in her home surrounded by family, and friends; after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She leaves behind: a daughter, Shylo Dahle; son-in-law, Kyle; four grandchildren: Haley, Emily, Lilith and Zane; her brother, Terry (Shelley); and a sister, Theresa (David).

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.