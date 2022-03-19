Ray A. Ball, 71, St Joseph, passed away March 15, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Ray was born in Fairfax, Missouri, and was a 1968 graduate of Fairfax High School. He also obtained a BS degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Following his graduation from NWMSU, he taught at Nodaway Holt High School where he also coached the Nodaway-Holt Trojanettes basketball team for four years.
Ray left his teaching career in 1976 to pursue a career in banking. He joined the Missouri Division of Finance where he was a state bank examiner in the Brookfield, Missouri, district.
In October 1978, Ray was named Assistant Vice President of First Midwest Bank in Maryville, Missouri, where he resided for several years.
In 1987 he moved his family to Warrensburg, Missouri, where he worked for FDIC and later for Carlyle Van Lines.
Aside from his work career, Ray was an avid sports fan and was a lifetime St Louis Cardinals fan as well as a Mizzou Tiger fan.
He also loved to be involved with his sons' sports activities throughout their school years in Warrensburg and took great pride in talking about his three grandsons' sports and academic accomplishments.
In recent years, Ray was afflicted with ill health and moved to St Joseph in May 2019 where he was cared for by his sister and nephew.
Ray was preceded in death by parents, Marion and Phyllis Ball.
Ray is survived by sons, Matthew (Erin) Ball, Auburn, Alabama, and Patrick Ball, Independence, Missouri; grandsons, Camden Ball, Braden Ball and Cason Ball, Auburn; brother, Steve (Sheryl) Ball, Urbandale, Iowa; sister, Jane Hughes, St Joseph; one niece and numerous nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Diversicare on N. 18th St. and to Mosaic Hospice, especially Jason and Missy, for Ray's abiding care for the last six months.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
