Ball, Phyllis 1929-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Phyllis Ball
1929 - 2021
Phyllis Ball, 92, of St Joseph, formerly of Mound City, Missouri, passed away in her home with her daughter and her grandson by her side on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
She was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Rock Port, Missouri, to George D. and Violet (Caudle) Schoneman. She graduated in 1947 from Rock Port High School, and on Oct. 4, 1947, she married Marion K. Ball in Fairfax, Missouri. They made their home on the farm at Fairfax until 1968, when they moved to their farm home north of Mound City. When Marion passed away in 2007, Phyllis resided in Mound City until moving to St Joseph in 2018.
Phyllis was a Christian and faithfully attended the Rock Port Church of Christ for many years, and later attended The First Christian Church in Mound City. In addition to helping her husband manage the farms, Phyllis worked outside the home at the Exchange Bank of Fairfax for 37 years. Prior to that, she worked for a brief time at the Walnut Factory in Fairfax.
Phyllis was a true testament to a life well lived. In addition to working full time for many years, she enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, antique and coin collecting, sewing, and traveling to many states and other countries. She was also a charter member of the Fairfax Pinochle Club and later a member of the Mound City Omega Club.
She cherished time with her dear family and friends. Some of her most fond memories were hosting fun family Fourth of July celebrations on the farm, traveling (especially with her beloved cousin Doris Barnes), and spending time with her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include sons, Stephen Ball and wife Sheryl of Urbandale, Iowa, and Ray Ball of St Joseph; daughter, Jane Ball Hughes of St. Joseph; grandsons, Dr. Michael Ball of Greensboro, North Carolina, Brian Ball and wife Ashley of Runnels, Iowa, Matthew Ball and wife Erin of Auburn, Alabama, Patrick Ball of Independence, Missouri, Dr. Gregory Hughes and wife Robin of St. Joseph, and Scott Hughes of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Dr. Alisa Cahill and husband Jay of Overland Park, Kansas; great-grandsons, Ben Cahill and Joe Cahill of Overland Park, Camden Ball, Braden Ball and Cason Ball of Auburn Alabama, and Owen Hughes of St Joseph; great-granddaughters, Natalie Hughes of St Joseph and Lexi Ball of Runnels, Iowa.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City, Missouri. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
