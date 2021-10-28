Ball, Kenneth A. Kansas City, Mo.

Kenneth A. Ball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kenneth Anthony Ball, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Oct. 24, 2021. Memorial Service will be Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Three Trails Community, 7735 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64114.
McGilley Antioch Chapel As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
