Deborah Jean Ball, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born June 17, 1952, in St. Joseph, and she graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1970. She worked at Tobin Eye Institute, Lipira & Piper Podiatrist, and Dan Smith Orthopedics & Sports Medicine as a Receptionist.

Deborah enjoyed cooking, spending time with the grandkids, dancing, and driving her sports cars.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry Ball of the home; her parents, Richard and Betty Miller, St. Joseph; three sons, Justin, Zachary, and Travis Ball; a brother, Jeff Miller; two grandchildren, Couper Ball and Presleigh Baker; and a niece, Izabella Miller.

Private memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Frazier Baptist Church.

She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.