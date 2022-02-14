INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Bradley Owen Ball, 64, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
He was born April 7, 1957, to Robert "Kenny" and Murl Ball.
Bradley was very involved with Special Olympics in bowling, dancing, and basketball. He had many friends with his Special Olympic community and King Hill Christian Church, where he was a lifelong member. Bradley loved his Church and the Lord.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Bert Allen Ball; niece, Jane Pryor; and great-nephew, Jamie Simmons.
Survivors include: brother, Robert Ball; sister, Barbara "Babs" (Jack) Jennings and William (Darlene) Ball; six nephews; one niece, seven great-nieces; four great nephews; four great-great nieces; and six great-great-nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Skip Crisp officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will take place in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to King Hill Christian Church.
Online obituary and condolences at ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
