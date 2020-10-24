Baker, Vera "Faye" 1950-2020

HORTON, Kan. - Vera "Faye" Baker, 70, of Horton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1950, in Severance, Kansas, the daughter of Marion and Nellie Wilson George.

Faye graduated from Midway High School in 1968.

She was a member of the Horton United Methodist Church.

She was employed as a Data Specialist for Dekra Safety until she retired.

She married David Phelan; to this union was born one daughter, Amy and one son, Kevin. They were later divorced.

Faye then married Dale Baker on May 25, 1994, in Miami, Oklahoma. Dale preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son, Kevin; three brothers: Keith, Bill, Richard; two sisters, Linda and Wilma.

She is survived by: a daughter, Amy Guliford; two step-sons, Allen (Brenda) Baker and Terry (Samantha) Baker; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Loree (Jay) Christensen, Tom George, Mary Ellen Wood, Larry George, Gary (Re) George, Charlie (Renee) George; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at he Horton City Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Memorial may be made to the Horton United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton.

