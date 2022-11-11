Baker, Ronnie W. 1957-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronnie Wayne Baker. 64, of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 28, 1957, in Leavenworth, Kansas.He was preceded in death by his mother, Della Baker.He is survived by cousin, Tammy (Merle) Mooney.Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tammy Ronnie Wayne Baker Cremation Christianity Condolence Obituary Leavenworth Funeral Home × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 11, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 10, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 9, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageWhat about the judges? What to know about judicial candidates on ballots around Kansas CityTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeNew interior design shop open on FrederickWhataburger eyeing North Belt spot for St. Joseph locationOne person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on FridayFour injured in Friday morning vehicle accidentThree taken to hospital after vehicle flipsPlymouth Building doors open ahead of Discovery Center constructionWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.