Larry Dean Baker, 76, St. Joseph, passed away, Sept. 23, 2021, at home of cancer, with his sister, Cleota Johnston, by his side.
Larry was born March 13, 1945, to Cleo and Louise (Troupe) Baker. He grew up in Union Star, Missouri, and moved to St. Joseph in 1979 with his parents.
Larry worked for 48 years at Specialty Industries, retiring Oct. of 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn (Baker) LaFave; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnston; niece, Dezra LaFave; nephews, Gregory, and Edward Johnston.
Larry is survived by his sister, Cleota Johnston; nieces, Jondenna Johnston and Jamie (LaFave) Quinn; great-nephews, Jeremy Patrick (Brandy), Brody Quinn; great-nieces, Colbie Quinn, all of St. Joseph, Sherry Logan, Liberty, Missouri, Cassie (Johnston) Hull, DeKalb, Missouri; two great-great nephews and three great-great nieces.
Larry was a member of the Faucett Baptist Church and loved to hug everyone and show his love. He will be greatly missed by his family and his church family.
Graveside Service & Inurnment 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Union Star Cemetery, where he will be buried with his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Cancer Society. Larry has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. All family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.