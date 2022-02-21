KANSAS CITY, Mo. -James (Jim) C. Baker, 88, of Kansas City, passed away from Parkinson's disease on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Kansas City, son of the late Katherine and Z. Z. Baker.
He graduated from Southeast High School and Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, in 1956.
He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1955 to 1962, working in the Guided Missile Radar Signal Corp. He married Patricia Gill on July 23, 1960, in Northampton, Pennsylvania.
Jim began his working career with the SAGE project, then at Western Electric department of engineering and computer technology.
In 1968, he started working at the Kansas City School system in the computer, purchasing and budget departments. He became the Executive Secretary of the Kansas City School System Pension System, then served as the Executive Secretary of the Delaware Pension Office. He was a member of National Council for Teacher Retirement Association, serving as president 1990-1991.
He was active in Boy Scouts, earning the Eagle Scout award. Jim loved to play baseball and was active from little league through the age of 55, where he qualified for the Senior Olympic games in 1999. He enjoyed traveling around the nation and the world, including Milan, South Africa and Syria as well as many religious trips to Rome, Medjugorje, Fatima and Lourdes.
He enjoyed watching trains and farming. His most important and enjoyable job was being a husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Twelve Apostle Catholic Church, Platte City, Missouri. Also, a former member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Joseph.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: wife, Pat Baker of the home, Kansas City; sons: Bill (Cathy) Baker, Shawnee, KS; Mark Baker, Myanmar, Burma, Dr. Andrew (Cheryl) Baker, Macomb, Illinois and Scott Baker, Nice, France; grandchildren: Erica (Kevin) Lanning, Rachel, Drew, Elizabeth, Emma, Joseph, Evan, Liam, Cpl. Cameron, Tessa, Shelby Baker and Mady Lanning; greatgrandchildren: Serenitee and Ke' Asia Baker.
The Mass of Christian Burial and public live streaming: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, also at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Joseph.
Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m.
The Interment will be at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton, Pennsylvania.
Memorials are requested to the Sisters of Servant of Mary, 800 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102, Sisters of Benedictines of Mary Queen of Apostles, 8005 N.W. 316th St. Gower, MO 64454, One Community Hospice Care, 15600 Woods Chapel Rd, Suite A, Kansas City, MO 64139, Univ of Florida Foundation for Parkinson Research, Dr. Stephen Figuero, MS, PO Box 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
