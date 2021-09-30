GRANT CITY, Mo. - Helen Q. Herndon Baker, 98, passed away Sept. 25, 2021, at the Worth County Convalescent Center, in Grant City, Missouri. Helen was born July 2, 1923, to Leo "Mose" and Muriel (Weigart) Herndon near Oxford, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Wilber "Buck" Baker June 18, 1938. To this union was born one daughter, Patricia Joyce Peterson, and two sons, Albert Franklin and Richard Loyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her three children; two grandson; one great-great-grandson; and four sisters, Evelyn Herndon, Pauline Fletchall, Icle Young, and Ruby Chitty.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Edward Herndon (Judy) of Stewartsville, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Diana Baker, of Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews along with lots of friends.
The body has been cremated. Private graveside services will be held at a later date, and burial at Kirk cemetery, north of Allendale, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
