Baker, Charles A. 1940-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Charles A. "Butch" Baker, Jr. 80, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Butch was born on July 16, 1940, in Maryville, to Charles A. Baker, Sr. and Margaret L. (Winslow) Baker.

He was a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School and an active member of 4H and FFA. He later attended Northwest Missouri State University. Butch served in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge.

Butch was employed as a driver for PIE Freight Company for 26 years, and he was recognized with the Two Million Mile Safe Driving Award; all the while managing the family farm. He was always a farm boy at heart.

He married Shirley R. Dredge on Jan. 10, 2004, in Maryville, and the ceremony was officiated by their son, Pastor Kyle Dredge. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: their children, Natalie (David) Arnold, Maryville; Kyle (Cara) Dredge, Redfield, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Zachariah Dredge, Molly (Ethan) Kleitsch, Margaret, Katherine, and Sophia Dredge, Colin, Tyson, Addison and Gracen Arnold.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Wanda Joy Baker.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church followed by the burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Rosary 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. Gregory's. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 p.m. The Mass can be viewed live via the church's Facebook page.

Memorial gifts can be made to the agriculture program at Maryville High School in Butch's name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.