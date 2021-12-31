Baker, Bonnie S. 1941-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Bonnie Sue Baker, 80, Stanberry, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.
She was born on July 8, 1941, in San Diego, California, the daughter of Ernest Ralph and Virdlain (Porch) Bosley.
She and her husband, Johnny E. Baker, were joined as one on Sept. 27, 1958, at the Methodist Church Parsonage in Stanberry, by Reverend Richard Davis. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2000.
Bonnie was baptized at the Parnell Methodist Church as a small child and again in the Stanberry Methodist Church, in 2001.
She worked at the Pioneer Cap Factory in Stanberry for 24 years, the Grant City Cap Factory for 13 years and then at Pineview Manor Nursing Home Laundry for 19 years.
She enjoyed sewing and reading and loved to work outside.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Duncan.
Bonnie is survived by: her son, John (Gemma) Baker, Stanberry; daughters: Cheryl Hecker, St. Joseph, Sandi Bracken, Arkansas, and Beverly Baker, Stanberry; nine grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; brothers, Ernie (Deana) Bosley, Frank (Margaret) Bosley; sisters, Eda Cahoon and Norma Cox; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial will follow in Hall Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or Stanberry Ministerial Alliance, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
