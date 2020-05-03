Baird, Linda

Linda Baird

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Linda (Braman) Baird, age 72, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, on April 27, 2020.

Her, and three siblings, Tammy Parker, Edward Braman and the late Alfred Seymour Braman III, were born and raised in St. Joseph, by their parents, Goldie A. Braman and late Alfred Braman Jr.

Her children; Shellee Baird, Windy Barnett, Eric Baird, Mathew Baird, Byron Baird; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, will deeply miss her. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.