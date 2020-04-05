COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Leonard "Austin" Bainter, 70, Country Club, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 due to complications of COPD.

He was born June 22, 1949, in St. Joseph.

Austin married Cathy "Toppy" Craig on July 3, 2012.

He was a graduate of Central High School, where he was a member of the swim team and very active in student government.

Austin served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war with honorable discharge.

He enjoyed entertaining and telling stories with his friends.

Austin loved music, especially the Grateful Dead.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nell (Austin) Bainter.

Survivors include: his wife, Toppy; stepchildren Rachel Chaney, Newport Beach, California, Jason LaFollette (Traci), Houston, Texas; brother, Paul Bainter (Dotty), St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Barbie Conrad (Mike), Atchison, Kansas; extended family and friends.

"I would marry you again and again. So many people will miss you, Sagepo", your best friend and wife, Toppy.

Private Farewell Services to be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Moila Shriners.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.