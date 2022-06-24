Richard Eugene Bain, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 24, 1964, in Easton, Missouri, son of Wilma and Hylton Bain. He graduated from Cameron, Missouri, High School, class of 1982, and married Catherine "Cathy" Robertson on June 5, 1987, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He worked at Kansas City International Airport in the Xray security department. He also worked at the Casino in security. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Richard was preceded in death by mother, Wilma Bain.
Survivors include wife, Cathy of the home; son, Nathan Bain of the home; father, Wilfred Bain, Cameron; brother, Michael (Tammy) Bain, St. Joseph; sister, Theresa (Craig) Steinlage, Seneca, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the House of Bread, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Bishop LeBlond High School.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
