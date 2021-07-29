Bailey, William K. 1958-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

William "Bill" K. Bailey, 63, passed away July 16, 2021.
Bill was born Feb. 9, 1958, in St. Joseph, to William B. and Virginia Bailey.
Bill received his B.S. from the University of Missouri.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean.
Survivors include: his wife, Martha J.; a daughter, Kara; son-in-law, Keith; sons: Nick, Tom, Tim; daughter-in-law, Katie; eight grandchildren; sisters: Mary, Patricia (husband, Brad) and Marge (husband, Gary); brother-in-law, Steve; nephews, Andy and Michael.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, July 21, Visitation, 3 p.m. Funeral Service 4 p.m. at Westbrooke Church, 9777 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66212.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Westbrooke Church, C/O Bill Bailey Memorial for One Family Church and Orphanage.
The obituary in its entirety and video tribute may be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
