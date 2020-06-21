OSBORN, Mo. - Paul Robert Bailey, 82, passed away, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert and Eunice (Lentz) Bailey.

Paul married Sandra Kay Burrell on June 7, 1959, in Moberly, Missouri.

They resided in the Osborn area where Paul farmed.

He is preceded by: his parents, Robert and Eunice Bailey and great-grandson, Wyatt Bailey.

Survivors: wife, Sandra K. Bailey, of the home; three sons: Gregory Paul (Kim) Bailey, Alpharetta, Georgia, Michael Robert (Sharon) Bailey, Cameron, Missouri and Duane Allen Bailey, Osborn; five grandchildren: Austin Bailey, Laura Kimmel, Jesse Bailey, Jordan Bailey and Natalie Bailey; and great- grandchildren, Emmett and Emery Bailey.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn.

Arrangements by: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.