Mary Lou Bailey
LATHROP, Mo. - Mary Lou (Pearson) Bailey, 88, of Lathrop, Missouri, formerly of Polo and Gower, passed away on July 9, 2021.
Visitation: 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 15, at the First Christian Church of Lathrop. Burial: Converse Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
