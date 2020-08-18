Donna Lee (Oyerly) Bailey, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born Aug. 13, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Clarence and Sarah (Alexander) Oyerly.

Donna married Roy Edward Bailey, Sr. April 6, 1957. He preceded her in death June 20, 2008.

She worked at Woolworth for 40 years, then later at Walmart for 15 years.

Donna loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed crafting, westerns, and also loved Elvis but most of all spending time with her family. Donna never knew a stranger and loved everyone, if you needed anything she was always there.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Dara Lee Sowell and Joshua Michael Bailey.

Survivors include: children, Rolinda Sowell (Dean), Nancy Bailey, Roy Bailey, Jr., Chris Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-children; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.