Bailey, Dawayne 1947-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dawayne "Gene" Bailey "The Agate Man", 73, of St. Joseph, Missourpassed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Gene was born on Nov. 15, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Carmie and Helen (Balkovsky) Bailey.
He was a graduate of Ravenwood High School class of 1965 and Northwest Missouri State University.
He was a member of the Northwest Missouri Gem and Mineral Society, St. Joseph archeological society, and the V.F.W.
He is survived by his son, Peter Bailey and one sister, Karen Sickels.
Mr. Bailey has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation or services held.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
