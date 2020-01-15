Bailey, Daryl G. 1946-2020

GALLATIN, Mo. - Daryl Gene Bailey, 73, of Gallatin, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, died at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Daryl was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Centerville, Iowa, to Ed and Pauline Elizabeth Tipton Bailey.

A graduate of Ottumwa High School, Daryl retired from Sara Lee Meat Processing in St. Joseph.

He enjoyed motorcycling to Sturgis every year, target shooting and the lake life.

Surviving are: his brothers: Max Bailey, of Ottumwa, Dave (Julie) Bailey, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Gary (Darlis) Bailey, of Borrego Springs, California; nieces; nephews; and all of his friends at Lake Viking, who became family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister-in-law, Margaret Bailey; and a nephew, Jeff Bailey.

His body has been cremated and a time to celebrate his life will be at a later date, at Reece Funeral Home, in Ottumwa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.