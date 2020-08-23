Baham, Valory S. 1961-2020

PONCHATOULA, La. - Valory S. Baham passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 58.

Beloved wife of Thomas Jesse Baham. Loving mother of Ashley Williams, Regina Muskeyvalley and the late Jeremy Elliott. Daughter of the late Beverly King Walker and Frank Walker. Sister of Denise Roesle and Steve Walker. Grandmother of Dylan Rust, Michael Rust, Cayden Fry, RJ Muskeyvalley and River Muskeyvalley. Great-grandmother of Carter Rust.

Funeral services will be in St. Joseph at Present Truth Fellowship, 3902 Cook Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506 on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Baham to be made to NOYES Home for Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

