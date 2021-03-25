Amber Sue Baggio, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born Sept. 6, 1993, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School class of 2012. She worked at Triumph foods.

Amber loved her sister and mom and her dogs. She is survived by father, Jimmy Baggio, St. Louis, Missouri; mother, Mary Scott, St Joseph; sister, Kyrstin Baggio and brother, Eric McCrary, of St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Carol Scott, Leavenworth, Kansas; maternal great-grandfather, Charlie Jones; and aunt Jayne.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday with a memorial services following starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.