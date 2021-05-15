Marjorie E. Bachman, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was born in Union Star, Missouri, on Feb. 16, 1923, to Earl and Nola (Acord) Allen.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, William D. Bachman; parents; brothers, Ray and Leonard Allen.
Survivors include: son, Gary Bachman (Jean), St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Janice Paulman (Kirby), St. Joseph; grandchildren: Joanne Bachman, Kemberly Mills (Chris), Suzanne Bachman-Mathews (Dan), Bruce Paulman, William "Will" Paulman (Rachel); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services & Inurnment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope United Church, Cosby, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
