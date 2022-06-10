SAVANNAH, Mo. - John R. Bachman, 68, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away June 8, 2022, at Savannah. He was born Jan. 11, 1954, at Falls City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ethel (Foster) Bachman.
He married Carla Hall on Jan. 22, 1971, at Atchison, Kansas.
John was raised in the Falls City and Rulo, Nebraska, area. Following his schooling he farmed with his father on the family farm while also working at the Rulo Post Office as a rural carrier. He retired due to his health in 1997 and moved to the family farm following the death of his father and then into Falls City and to Savannah in 2019. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a former President of the Falls City Jaycees, and Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his wife, Carla, of Savannah; children, Felicia Roarty and her husband Brian of Savannah, Briana Xirum-Bachman and her husband Julio Xirum-Cuin of Falls City, Joseph Bachman and his companion Misty Popejoy of Falls City; sisters, Bonnie Bragg of Omaha, Nebraska, Rose Mary Baker of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Steven (Tiffany) Roarty and their child Mazey, Justin (Trennon) Roarty and their children Breznyn and Baby R, Andrew Roarty and his fiance Skylar Proctor, Christine Roarty, Jake and Taylor Fritts, Sarah Fritts and her children Xander Davis, Liam, Jacob and Avery Richbourg, Valerie Xirum-Bachman, Taylor Bachman, Tabitha (Christian) Tollefson and their children, Matthew, Thomas and Tucker, Madison Popejoy and Taiton Bachman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Rulo with Father David Oldham as the presiding priest. Interment will be in Rulo Catholic Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be recited on Monday at 7 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
