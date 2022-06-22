Baber III, James F. 1971-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

James F. Baber, III, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He was born Sept. 24, 1971, in St. Joseph, to James Franklin Baber Jr. and E. J. "Jodi" (Dinwiddie) Baber. James grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1990.

James loved to play billiards and competed in many tournaments. He also worked with his stepfather as a handyman.

James had a big heart. He loved his family and his many friends, and there was not a mean bone in his body.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and an uncle.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jodie Baber-Jones and Bob Jones; siblings, Bryan Jones, Cindy Walters, and Dean Jones; aunts, Sharon Baber and Linda Moreno; and cousin, Angie Thomson.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of James "Jimi" Baber, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.