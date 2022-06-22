Baber III, James F. 1971-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James F. Baber, III, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.He was born Sept. 24, 1971, in St. Joseph, to James Franklin Baber Jr. and E. J. "Jodi" (Dinwiddie) Baber. James grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1990.James loved to play billiards and competed in many tournaments. He also worked with his stepfather as a handyman.James had a big heart. He loved his family and his many friends, and there was not a mean bone in his body.He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and an uncle.He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jodie Baber-Jones and Bob Jones; siblings, Bryan Jones, Cindy Walters, and Dean Jones; aunts, Sharon Baber and Linda Moreno; and cousin, Angie Thomson.There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of James "Jimi" Baber, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Franklin Baber Jr. Sport Work Stepfather Sharon Baber St. Joseph Memorial Service Jodie Baber-jones Bob Jones × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 22, 2022 Late Notices, June 21, 2022 Late Notices, June 20, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFather-son business owner duo moves to Frederick AvenueUnidentified male body recovered from Missouri RiverSheriff's office member accidentally fired gun at Missouri Western, Puett saysEntertainment center prepares for grand openingSt. Joseph School District names new nursing coordinatorMay restaurant inspectionsCity losing key revenue stream for equipmentLarry Stobbs, city's former mayor, dies at 84Cameron man seriously injured in semi crashWrestling school gives grapplers a taste of the big time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.