Jessie Mae (Carpenter) Babb was born in St. Joseph to James Benjamin and Jessie Genevra (King) Carpenter on Oct. 4, 1921. Jessie Mae passed away at age 101 due to natural causes on Dec. 27, 2022.
Jessie Mae had an abiding belief in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and was a member from childhood in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In 1940, Jessie Mae married James Albert Babb. They were devoted to each other and to their four daughters, whom they raised in St. Joseph. Jim passed away in 1981 at the age of 58. Having lived through the Great Depression and World War II, Jimmy and Jessie Mae had a great appreciation for the simple blessings of life: steady employment, family vacations, and the opportunity to serve God, family, and their fellowman.
Some of their most challenging years included the two plus years that Jim served in the Army-Air Force during World War II. During those same years Jessie Mae lost her mother, who was her best friend, as well as her oldest brother, Walter Leon Carpenter.
Jessie Mae is survived by her four daughters, Linda Strickland (Pete, deceased), Marilyn Poole (Eddie), Donna Johnson (Hugh), Debbie Blakely (Gary); 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was affectionately referred to as Gi-Gi by all her posterity.
Jessie Mae was a deeply devoted mother who became a remarkable role model for her numerous family members. She grew old with the grace of someone who was full of gratitude, profound faith in God, and a fierce determination to remain independent. Jessie Mae's family is deeply grateful for her long life and amazing example.
The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a private family graveside service.
